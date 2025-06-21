Azerbaijan and Jordan boost ties in Istanbul amid regional unrest

21 June 2025 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

On the sidelines of the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Azernews reports, citing a statement issued by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry noted that the two officials discussed a wide range of topics, including bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Jordan, as well as the evolving situation in the Middle East, with a particular focus on the growing tensions between Israel and Iran.

The ministers reaffirmed the importance of further strengthening the longstanding friendship and partnership between Azerbaijan and Jordan. They also stressed the need to enhance cooperation both bilaterally and within international organizations.

Preparations for the upcoming session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan were also reviewed during the meeting.

In addition to these topics, the two sides exchanged views on other bilateral and regional matters of mutual interest, underscoring their shared commitment to continued dialogue and collaboration.