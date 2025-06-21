AMADA moderates key session on governance at European anti-doping conference in Norway [PHOTOS]

21 June 2025 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation from the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA), including Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Tahmina Taghi-zada, Deputy CEO Dr. Rufat Efendiyev, and Head of Results Management and Investigations Department Nijat Amiraslanli, has taken an active role in the high-level European conference "Bringing European NADOs Together to Strengthen the National Systems," held in Bergen, Norway, Azernews reports.

The conference, co-organized by Anti-Doping Norway and the Council of Europe, brought together representatives from more than 40 national anti-doping organizations, international experts, government officials, and senior leadership from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Among the key speakers were Bjørn Berge, Deputy Secretary General of the Council of Europe, WADA President Witold Bańka, Jamie Brown, Head of the Anti-Doping Unit of the Council of Europe, Rune Andersen, Director of Anti-Doping Norway, and Erlend Hanstveit, State Secretary at the Royal Norwegian Ministry of Culture and Equality. Their presence underscored the political and institutional importance of the event, which focused on some of the most pressing challenges and strategic priorities facing the anti-doping community across the continent.

Throughout the conference, three overarching themes shaped the discussions. The first explored opportunities and challenges in collaboration with international and European sports organisations, including how National Anti-Doping Organisations (NADOs) engage with international federations, cooperate with the International Testing Agency, and contribute to doping control in international sporting events.

The second theme centred on navigating government relations. As part of this segment, Dr. Taghi-zada moderated the breakout session titled "Balancing NADO Operational Independence and Accountability vis-à-vis Government," where participants exchanged experiences on how to uphold the independence of anti-doping bodies while remaining transparent and accountable to government funders. The session also examined acceptable standards of transparency, safeguards for institutional independence, and the collective responsibility of European NADOs to advocate for governance frameworks that promote both trust and functional autonomy.

Other parallel sessions under the same theme addressed the development of legal and financial frameworks for NADO operations, as well as enhanced cooperation with national law enforcement bodies, customs, and other public authorities.

The final theme of the conference featured a high-level panel debate on cooperation with WADA, focusing on strengthening dialogue, clarifying roles and responsibilities, and aligning national efforts with global anti-doping standards. The event concluded with the presentation of key outcomes and shared recommendations from each breakout group.

AMADA reaffirms its commitment to clean sport and commends the organizers for delivering a high-level, inclusive platform that advanced strategic dialogue, strengthened governance, and fostered meaningful cooperation across the European anti-doping community.