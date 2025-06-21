Trial testimony confirms illegal settlement of foreigners in formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories

21 June 2025 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The trial of former separatist leader Bako Sahakyan continued on June 21 at the Baku Military Court, bringing new evidence to light regarding Armenia’s unlawful settlement practices during its occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Azernews reports.

Sahakyan admitted under questioning that foreign nationals—mainly from Syria and Lebanon, as well as other countries—had been brought and settled in areas of Azerbaijan that had been under Armenian military control. He revealed that the so-called “Ministry of Social Protection” of the separatist entity was tasked with implementing this policy.

“This project was of strategic importance for us,” Sahakyan stated. “Because the population had decreased sharply after the first war.” However, he also acknowledged that the settlement plan ultimately failed.

These statements further reinforce Azerbaijan’s longstanding position that Armenia’s actions during the occupation violated international law, particularly the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibits the transfer of a civilian population into occupied territories.

The trial is part of broader legal proceedings involving multiple Armenian nationals accused of grave crimes, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, genocide, terrorism, financing terrorism, and attempts to forcibly seize or retain power.

The court proceedings are expected to continue, with Azerbaijani authorities emphasizing accountability for the extensive violations committed during the decades-long occupation.