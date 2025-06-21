Azerbaijani gymnasts participate in FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships

21 June 2025 17:04 (UTC+04:00)

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships is ongoing in Sofia, Bulgaria, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani team will take part in the all-around group routines category, performing routines with five hoops and five pairs of clubs.

Representing the national team are Nazrin Abdullayeva, Roya Alikishiyeva, Ayan Nasirova, Shams Muwaffaqi, and Nazrin Salmanli. This round features a total of 37 group teams competing.

Azerbaijani gymnasts have already made promising progress in individual events, with Fidan Gurbanli reaching the final with clubs and Azada Atakishiyeva advancing to the Top 8 with the hoop.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognised by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organisation of the gymnastics events did not go unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.