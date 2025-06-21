Azerbaijan’s parliament convenes next extraordinary session meeting

21 June 2025 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The meeting of the extraordinary session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) has commenced.

According to Azernews, the agenda for the session includes 16 important issues, among them legislative amendments and draft laws in various sectors. Key items on the agenda include:

Draft amendments to the Tax Code and the Law on State Registration and State Registry of Legal Entities (third reading).

Draft amendments to the Land Code, Civil Procedure Code, Civil Code, Notary Law, and Enforcement Law (third reading).

Proposed changes to the Law on the Minimum Subsistence Level (third reading).

Amendments to the Law on Cotton Growing (third reading).

Revisions to the Law on the Securities Market (third reading).

Ratification of an agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and North Macedonia on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and official/service passports.

Amendments to the Law on Electric Power Industry.

A draft constitutional law on changes to the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (first reading).

Proposed amendments to the Constitutional Law on Normative Legal Acts (first reading).

Draft laws amending legislation on service in the Prosecutor’s Office, Police, and Defence (all first readings).

Draft amendments to several laws, including the Civil Code, Criminal Code, Administrative Offenses Code, and laws related to information security, state fees, advertising, licenses and permits, anti-money laundering, and artificial land reclamation in the Caspian Sea section belonging to Azerbaijan (first reading).

Second readings of draft laws on Gas Supply and amendments to the Law on Licenses and Permits and the Law on Electric Power Industry.

This extraordinary session reflects ongoing legislative efforts to improve regulatory frameworks, strengthen governance, and enhance international cooperation.