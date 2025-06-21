International mugham performers' competition underway [PHOTOS]

21 June 2025 10:41 (UTC+04:00)

The international mugham performers' competition has taken place Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Azernews reports.

The event was organized as part of the 7th World of Mugham International Music Festival.

Another group of young, talented performers has presented their mugham performances in the first round of the competition.

The first round of the competition concluded on June 20, names of the performers advancing to the second round have been announced.

In total, 31 young mugham performers from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, China, and other countries are participating in the competition.

The jury panel, led by Uzbekistan, includes representatives from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, and Germany.

To promote the art of mugham, a genre rightly celebrated as the jewel of Azerbaijan's rich musical legacy, the 7th World of Mugham International Music Festival is being held in the country on June 17-22.

Organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, this prestigious event aims to showcase and preserve the cultural significance of mugham on the global stage.

The festival features over 50 performers, scholars, and distinguished guests from more than 25 countries, including Turkiye, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Iraq, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Canada, India, Norway, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, and Switzerland.

The festivities commenced on June 17 at the Heydar Aliyev Palace with an opening concert titled "Bayati," highlighting the deep-rooted traditions of mugham.

A key highlight of the festival is an international competition among young talents from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, and China.

More than 30 emerging singers and instrumentalists compete, showcasing the next generation of mugham artists.

The concert program also includes an interactive sound performance in Icherisheher inspired by the "Mugham Hour" broadcast of Azerbaijan Radio from the 1950s-60s, a symposium dedicated to the theoretical and practical contributions of the 13th-century musicologist Safiaddin Urmavi, and the Mugham 12 music marathon. Well-known Azerbaijani mugham performers also deliver concert performances.

The festival will culminate on June 22 with the closing ceremony at the Aghdam Mugham Center in liberated Garabagh, the birthplace of mugham.