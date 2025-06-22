Azernews.Az

Sunday June 22 2025

Azerbaijan, Spain forge new investment corridor across continents

22 June 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan, Spain forge new investment corridor across continents
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

In recent years, Azerbaijan has steadily evolved from a hydrocarbon-driven economy to one increasingly defined by diversified investment partnerships, high-level diplomacy, and forward-looking trade alliances. Azerbaijan's investments in Spain reached $20.896 million in Q1 2025—up 2.6 times from the previous year. Remarkably, Azerbaijani investment in Spain now comprises...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more