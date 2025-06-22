Azerbaijan, Spain forge new investment corridor across continents
In recent years, Azerbaijan has steadily evolved from a hydrocarbon-driven economy to one increasingly defined by diversified investment partnerships, high-level diplomacy, and forward-looking trade alliances. Azerbaijan's investments in Spain reached $20.896 million in Q1 2025—up 2.6 times from the previous year. Remarkably, Azerbaijani investment in Spain now comprises...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!