Azerbaijani athletes to compete in European Team Championships in Slovenia

22 June 2025 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani national team will participate with a large squad in the European Team Championships taking place on June 24-25 in Maribor, Slovenia, Azernews reports.

The team will compete in the 3rd Division against athletes from Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Armenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Iceland, Kosovo, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, and San Marino.

The top three teams in the final standings will be promoted to the 2nd Division.