Azerbaijani athletes to compete in European Team Championships in Slovenia
The Azerbaijani national team will participate with a large squad in the European Team Championships taking place on June 24-25 in Maribor, Slovenia, Azernews reports.
The team will compete in the 3rd Division against athletes from Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, Armenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Iceland, Kosovo, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, and San Marino.
The top three teams in the final standings will be promoted to the 2nd Division.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!