Triangular tensions: US, Israel, Iran on collision course - expert from Tel Aviv University shares insight [VIDEO]

In an exclusive interview, Dr. Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak, a prominent researcher at the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern and African Studies at Tel Aviv University, provides an in-depth analysis of the escalating tensions between Israel, Iran, and the United States. As fears of a broader regional confrontation intensify, Dr. Yanarocak sheds light on the strategic calculations, diplomatic risks, and potential flashpoints that could push the long-simmering rivalry into open conflict.

Speaking against the backdrop of recent military exchanges and growing threats from both sides, Dr. Yanarocak explains the underlying drivers of the current crisis, emphasizing Iran’s expanding regional footprint and Israel’s red lines concerning nuclear capability and proxy activity in Lebanon and Syria. The United States, while attempting to prevent further escalation, remains entangled in the dynamics as both ally and potential broker.

Azernews presents the interview: