Deputy Minister highlights new platform for discovering agricultural talent

22 June 2025 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The “Üfüq” Career Development Program is a vital platform for identifying skilled professionals in the agricultural sector and is helping to drive the growth of specialized competitions in Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports that Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Farhad Hajiyev made the remarks during an interview at the final stage of the program, held in cooperation between the Ministry of Agriculture and the “Yüksəliş” Public Union.

Hajiyev noted that the “Yüksəliş” competition, established by a 2019 presidential decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, has been held five times and received nearly 40,000 applications overall.

For the first time, a sector-specific edition focused on agriculture was organized, drawing applications from more than 2,000 candidates.