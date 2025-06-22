Trump hails Iran strikes, but long-term impact remains unclear

22 June 2025 09:31 (UTC+04:00)

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have portrayed the recent strikes as a major victory, with Trump claiming that the attacks effectively dismantled Iran’s nuclear enrichment capabilities.

However, the reality appears more nuanced. The extent of damage at Fordow—Iran’s primary nuclear enrichment site—remains uncertain. An Iranian parliamentarian has described the impact as minimal and mostly superficial.

Early assessments from Iranian and Gulf sources suggest there has been no notable radioactive leak, which may indicate that Iran relocated its enriched uranium stockpiles before the attacks.

Even if the three targeted facilities were completely destroyed, Iran retains the technical expertise needed to rebuild its nuclear program. It is also possible that undeclared or covert facilities are still operational.

Still, if Trump’s claims of a “spectacular military success” hold true, the strikes could delay Iran’s nuclear ambitions by several months—or even years.