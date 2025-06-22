Azerbaijan showcases BTP at Bonn Event co-hosted with UNFCCC

22 June 2025 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

A special event dedicated to the Enhanced Transparency Framework of the Paris Agreement and the preparation of Biennial Transparency Reports (BTRs) was held in Bonn, Azernews reports.

The event was co-organized by the COP29 Presidency and the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), with a focus on transparency-related initiatives and knowledge sharing among nations.

The event also featured a presentation on the future workstreams of the Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform (BTP).

In his opening remarks, Yalchin Rafiyev, Chief Negotiator of the COP29 Presidency, emphasized the crucial role of climate transparency in assessing global climate action and shaping future policies. He briefed participants on the initiatives led by the COP29 Presidency to keep transparency high on the political agenda and to promote concrete actions in this field.

Rafiyev underlined the importance of the Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform, an Azerbaijani initiative that has garnered broad support from international partners, governments, organizations, and civil society. He noted that the platform aims to support countries with limited institutional and technical capacity in meeting transparency requirements and will contribute to keeping climate transparency a key priority in every COP process. The platform will not only embody political commitment but also provide training, technical assistance, and foster regional and multilateral dialogues.

Xuehong Wang, Director of the UNFCCC’s Transparency Division, commended the COP29 Presidency’s efforts and expressed appreciation to Azerbaijan. She highlighted the 2025 priorities under the ETF and noted that thanks to Azerbaijan’s training initiatives and strong political will, over 100 countries were able to submit their transparency reports last year.

She added that transparency mechanisms are essential for tracking progress on Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), identifying capacity-building needs, and mobilizing climate finance effectively.

During the event, representatives from Kenya, Guyana, and Spain shared their experiences, challenges, and successes in preparing their BTRs. Participants expressed their support for Azerbaijan’s initiatives and affirmed their readiness to collaborate under the Baku Global Climate Transparency Platform.