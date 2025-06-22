No radiation leak detected at Iran’s Isfahan and Natanz Nuclear Facilities following US strikes
There has been no radiation leak at or around the Isfahan and Natanz nuclear facilities in central Iran, following recent U.S. military strikes, Iranian officials confirmed.
Azernews reports that Deputy Governor of Isfahan Province Akbar Salehi told local media that the United States' attacks on Iran's Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan nuclear sites violate the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and other international nuclear safety regulations.
“Iran’s Nuclear Safety Center conducted immediate inspections at the targeted sites after the U.S. strikes. Based on the checks carried out and data from monitoring systems, no radiation leakage has been detected,” Salehi stated.
He emphasized that there is no threat to residents living near the affected nuclear facilities and assured the public that the situation remains fully under control.
“There is no cause for concern. The inspections have confirmed that no radiation release has occurred at the Isfahan and Natanz nuclear centers,” he added.
