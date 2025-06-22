Azerbaijan, Somalia discuss expanding bilateral cooperation

22 June 2025 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

On the sidelines of the 51st Session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Abdisalam Abdi Ali, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Azernews reports, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the ministers discussed prospects for enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as current regional developments and steps to deepen collaboration.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the growing political ties between Azerbaijan and Somalia. They stressed the importance of strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and economic relations, and deepening cooperation in key areas such as agriculture, green energy, humanitarian assistance, and education.

Minister Bayramov praised Somalia’s active engagement within international platforms such as the OIC, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the United Nations. He underscored the value of mutual support in promoting unity within the Islamic world.

The importance of Somalia’s participation in Azerbaijan’s humanitarian and development projects, including educational scholarships, was also highlighted. Additionally, Somalia’s interest in benefiting from Azerbaijan’s ASAN service model was welcomed and positively noted.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.