Redmi unveil its first gamepad for smartphones

22 June 2025 08:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Redmi has unveiled its first-ever smartphone game controller, the Redmi Game Controller. The device was announced alongside the Redmi K Pad tablet and the Redmi K80 Ultra smartphone, Azernews reports.

The Redmi Game Controller features a sleek matte white finish, complemented by light gray Xbox-style buttons, a D-pad, analog sticks, and triggers. A distinctive aspect of the controller is its unique split design: it consists of two separate halves, each attaching to the corresponding edge of the device. This is a departure from the more common telescopic design used in many other mobile gamepads.

During the demonstration, the controller was shown attached to the Redmi K Pad tablet, secured with adjustable clips. As a Bluetooth wireless device, the two halves of the gamepad are expected to connect to each other first—likely using a 2.4 GHz connection—and then pair with the main device via Bluetooth. Interestingly, the two halves can also be combined into a single unit, allowing the controller to be used as a traditional wireless gamepad.

Currently, Xiaomi has not revealed the full technical specifications of the Redmi Game Controller, including the types of sticks and triggers used, battery capacity and life, supported devices, pricing, or launch date.

It is anticipated that more detailed information will be shared closer to the official release of the Redmi K Pad tablet.

This new controller marks Redmi’s ambitious entry into the mobile gaming accessory market, which has been rapidly expanding due to the increasing popularity of mobile esports and cloud gaming platforms. The split design could offer enhanced ergonomics and portability, making it convenient for gamers who want a flexible, on-the-go setup.

Moreover, the ability to use the halves separately or combined adds versatility, potentially allowing the controller to be compatible with a wider range of devices, including smartphones and tablets of varying sizes. This could also make it appealing to players who enjoy both casual and competitive gaming.

If Xiaomi manages to price the controller competitively while delivering solid build quality and low latency performance, the Redmi Game Controller could become a strong contender in a market currently led by brands like Razer and SteelSeries.