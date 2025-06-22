Over 40,000 apply to "Yüksəliş" Leadership contest

22 June 2025 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

To date, more than 40,000 individuals have applied to participate in the "Yüksəliş" leadership competition, with 96 winners selected since its launch.

Azernews reports, this was stated by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports and Head of the "Yüksəliş" Working Group, Farhad Hajiyev, during the final stage of the "Üfüq" Career Development Program.

Hajiyev noted that the "Yüksəliş" competition was established by a presidential decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on July 26, 2019. The current edition is the fifth round of the competition.

He emphasized that holding this year’s competition with a focus on the agricultural sector is no coincidence.

“Even during the Soviet era, National Leader Heydar Aliyev paid special attention to agriculture. Azerbaijan has always had a strong position in this field, and we are confident that this growth will continue,” he said.

Hajiyev added that ongoing agricultural reforms and recent achievements demonstrate that the country is on the right path—an outcome of the President’s policies. “In this context, organizing a sector-specific competition like this, aimed at identifying and supporting new specialists and professionals in agriculture, is both logical and necessary,” he concluded.