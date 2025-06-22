Azerbaijan celebrated at International Summer Festival in Germany

22 June 2025 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

The University of Münster hosted its traditional International Summer Festival, organized by the Foreign Students' Representation (ASV), under the theme "One World, Many Stories," Azernews reports.

The vibrant cultural event brought together people from diverse backgrounds and highlighted the global harmony of music, cuisine, art, and traditions.

Azerbaijan was prominently represented by the European Azerbaijan Center and the German Azerbaijani Cultural Center Münster, each showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage at dedicated stands.

According to Zaur Aliyev, Chairman of the European Azerbaijan Center, festival visitors had the chance to experience authentic Azerbaijani culture through traditional dishes, national attire, music, and a curated selection of books covering the country’s culture and political history. These materials were made available to attendees as part of the outreach effort.

A standout moment of the event was the performance of the patriotic song “Shushanın dagları”* by singer Ilaha Fadan, dressed in traditional Azerbaijani costume. Her emotional rendition was met with enthusiastic applause.

Visitors also praised the Azerbaijani cuisine presented at the event — particularly the sweets and national dishes prepared by Gunay Huseynova, which proved popular with the German audience.

Ramiz Gasimov, Deputy Chairman of the European Azerbaijan Center, said:

“Events like this are invaluable opportunities to introduce Azerbaijan’s rich cultural legacy to Europe. It’s a joy to share our nation’s refined tastes, warm hospitality, and musical traditions with international guests.”

Eldar Guneyli, Chairman of the German Azerbaijani Cultural Center, added:

“Promoting Azerbaijan’s culture and history across Europe is essential. I was truly impressed by the professionalism and energy our team brought to the festival. These platforms are both educational and unifying.”

Public activist Chaglar Gasimov, who actively took part in the event, shared his reflections:

“Today, Azerbaijan could be felt not just in one booth, but in the flavors, sounds, colors, and stories throughout the event. The passion and engagement of our youth give us pride and hope.”

The Azerbaijani stands drew significant attention and were among the most visited at the festival.