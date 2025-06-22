At least 8 dead in hot air balloon accident in Southern Brazil

22 June 2025 22:10 (UTC+04:00)

At least eight people have died in a hot air balloon crash in Praia Grande, Santa Catarina state, southern Brazil, officials confirmed, Azernews reports.

The balloon, carrying 21 passengers, caught fire inside its basket on Saturday morning, according to the pilot—one of the 13 survivors. “A fire started inside the basket, prompting the pilot to lower the balloon. When it neared the ground, he told passengers to jump,” said Tiago Luiz Lemos, an officer from the Praia Grande police station.

However, not everyone managed to escape. “Some people couldn’t jump, the flames intensified, and due to the balloon’s weight, it briefly rose again before crashing after losing suspension,” Lemos added.

Among the victims were two couples, a mother and daughter, an ophthalmologist, and a figure skater. The survivors were hospitalized with varying injuries.

The balloon tour operator, Sobrevoar Serviços Turísticos, has suspended operations indefinitely. The company stated it complied with all National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) regulations and had no previous accident record. “Despite all precautions and the experienced pilot’s efforts, this tragedy has occurred,” the company said.

Santa Catarina Governor Jorginho Mello, currently in China, expressed condolences and confirmed that state resources had been deployed for rescue and family support. “We are in mourning over this tragedy and will investigate its causes,” he said.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also offered his solidarity to the victims' families and pledged federal assistance for rescue and recovery efforts.

Praia Grande is a popular tourist spot, especially known for balloon rides. Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency has launched a full investigation into the incident.