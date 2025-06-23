Azerbaijan expands presence in THE Impact 2025 global university ranking

23 June 2025 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The latest edition of the "THE Impact 2025" ranking, released by the Times Higher Education (THE) agency, has recognized a significant expansion in Azerbaijan’s participation, with 28 universities now featured—up from 18 last year, marking a 1.5-fold increase, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Science and Education, the ranking evaluates universities across 17 specific United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as well as an overall performance table. Out of the 28 Azerbaijani universities included, 25 were ranked in the overall table.

This means nearly 60% of Azerbaijan’s higher education institutions are represented, a figure well above the average 5–35% seen across the South Caucasus and Central Asia. Azerbaijan’s performance in this regard stands out both regionally and globally.

Baku State University and Khazar University led the national results, ranked in the 401–600 band globally. They were followed by Azerbaijan State University of Economics and Baku Higher Oil School, which placed in the 801–1000 range.

Azerbaijani universities continue to demonstrate regional leadership across five SDGs, particularly ranking among the global top 60 in SDG 1 (No Poverty) and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequality).