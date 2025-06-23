International journalism program begins in Azerbaijan with Euronews partnership [PHOTOS]

23 June 2025 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

On June 23, the “Euronews Academy” international training program officially began as part of a partnership between Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency and the leading European news network, Euronews, Azernews reports.

At the opening ceremony, Fernando Soares, Executive Director of Euronews in Baku, highlighted that the program’s goal is to equip young journalists with international-standard knowledge and skills, fostering professionals capable of addressing current challenges in the evolving information landscape. He stressed the initiative’s importance in promoting high-quality, ethical, and objective journalism.

Natig Mammadli, Deputy Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, praised the role of such international platforms in enhancing media professionalism, advancing modern journalism standards, and helping journalists adapt to the digital age. He underlined that the program will significantly contribute to the development of Azerbaijan’s information environment by enriching journalists with valuable global experience.

Vugar Zifaroglu, Dean of Baku State University’s Faculty of Journalism and Deputy Chairman of the Press Council, noted that these initiatives facilitate the integration of young journalists into global media networks. He emphasized that direct communication with international experts enables students to combine theoretical knowledge with practical skills.

The five-day program, hosted at the Media Development Agency’s dedicated auditorium at Baku State University, kicked off with a session on “Digital News Gathering and Data-Based Journalism.” Renowned Euronews multimedia journalist Tuba Altunkaya, with over 14 years of international experience, guided participants through the principles of news collection, data analysis, and fact-based reporting in a digital context.

The training featured interactive lectures, practical exercises, group discussions, and analysis of texts and videos. The program is scheduled to continue through June 27.