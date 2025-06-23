Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime until October 1

23 June 2025 13:27 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan has extended its special quarantine regime to continue efforts against the spread of COVID-19, Azernews reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed the relevant decision, which prolongs the existing quarantine measures until 06:00 on October 1, 2025.

The move aims to minimize the risk of new coronavirus infections and prevent associated complications. The current regime was previously set to expire on July 1.

