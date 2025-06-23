Azerbaijan condemns terrorist attack on church in Damascus

23 June 2025 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

We strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack on Mar St. Elias Church in Damascus, Syria. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and all those affected by this senseless act of violence. We stand in solidarity with the government and people of…

The attack has drawn widespread international condemnation amid rising concerns over the safety of religious sites in conflict zones.

In a statement posted on the Ministry's official "X" account, Azerbaijan expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the victims’ families.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack targeting the Mar St. Elias Church in Damascus, Syria, Azernews reports.

