Azerbaijan condemns terrorist attack on church in Damascus
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack targeting the Mar St. Elias Church in Damascus, Syria, Azernews reports.
In a statement posted on the Ministry's official "X" account, Azerbaijan expressed deep sorrow over the incident and extended condolences to the victims’ families.
The attack has drawn widespread international condemnation amid rising concerns over the safety of religious sites in conflict zones.
We strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack on Mar St. Elias Church in Damascus, Syria.— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) June 23, 2025
We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and all those affected by this senseless act of violence.
We stand in solidarity with the government and people of…
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!