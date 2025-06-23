Damascus church attack death toll rises to 25
by Alimat Aliyeva
The death toll from Sunday's suicide bombing at a Greek Orthodox church in Damascus has climbed to 25, with 63 others wounded, Syria's Health Ministry confirmed on Monday, Azernews reports.
The attacker, identified by the interior ministry as a member of the Islamic State group, opened fire during a service at St. Elias Church in the Dweila area before detonating an explosive vest. The group has not officially claimed responsibility. The blast was one of the deadliest attacks in the capital in recent years and has raised concerns of renewed extremist activity in the country.
Earlier during the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack, warning against attempts to destabilize Syria. "We will never allow our neighbor and brother Syria to be dragged into a new environment of instability through proxy terrorist organizations," he said, pledging support to Syria's government.
