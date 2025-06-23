Phineas and Ferb creators reveal why the show still resonates with fans

23 June 2025 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The Beloved Animated Series Phineas and Ferb Officially Returns, Fueled by Fan Passion and Streaming Success, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

After years of enduring fan enthusiasm and strong streaming numbers, the beloved animated series Phineas and Ferb has officially returned. Creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh revealed that the show continues to perform exceptionally well in reruns and remains one of the most popular titles on Disney+. “It’s a very rewatchable show, which I’m thankful for,” Povenmire told The Hollywood Reporter.

Following the success of their 2020 film Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, Disney surprised the creators with an order for 40 new episodes—bringing both veteran and fresh voices into an energized creative process. The new team includes original writers alongside young adults who grew up watching the show and are now contributing fresh ideas to the franchise.

Since its debut in 2007, Phineas and Ferb has amassed over 12.6 billion hours of global viewership. Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, praised the show’s enduring appeal across generations, highlighting its unique blend of humor, music, and nostalgia that continues to captivate longtime fans and new audiences alike.

From the start, Povenmire and Marsh aimed to create a family-friendly show grounded in kindness and intelligence. They deliberately avoided mean-spirited characters and embraced clever, layered writing. “We chose to keep smart jokes in, even if some might go over kids’ heads,” Marsh explained, “because the show is meant to appeal to the whole family.”

The new season doesn’t introduce major new characters but gives fan favorites—like the quirky news reporter Dink Winkerson—more depth and screen time. Attentive viewers might also notice subtle updates, such as a new stripe on Phineas’ shirt and an upgraded smartphone for Candace, reflecting a modernized yet faithful continuation of the series.

Season 5 of Phineas and Ferb is now streaming on Disney+, delivering the same heart, creativity, and wit that made the show a beloved hit—with a few fun twists and Easter eggs for sharp-eyed fans.