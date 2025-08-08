S.Korea and US Plan Joint Military Drills

8 August 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The armed forces of the Republic of Korea and the United States will conduct their annual large-scale Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercises from August 18 to 28, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap agency.

Military representatives from both nations stated that the drills will simulate realistic and evolving security threats, aiming to strengthen the joint combat readiness of the allies across all operational domains—land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace.

“These exercises will also enhance interagency coordination within the South Korean government, improve national crisis management capabilities, bolster civil defense preparedness, and reinforce cybersecurity resilience,” the joint statement noted.

Ulchi Freedom Shield plays a key role in ensuring that South Korea is well-prepared to respond effectively in a wartime environment. A unique aspect of the exercise is its integration with civil defense training, during which the country conducts air raid drills and other emergency response activities at the national level—giving civilians a role in national security readiness.

In addition to large-scale field training exercises, UFS includes computer-simulated command post exercises to test strategic decision-making and coordination. According to Yonhap News Agency, around half of the planned 40 field training events may be rescheduled for September, possibly allowing for more in-depth scenario development or coordination with additional allies.

An interesting element of UFS is its dual focus: not only does it prepare troops for conflict scenarios, but it also reflects South Korea’s commitment to a "whole-of-government" approach to security—bridging military efforts with civilian readiness, cyber defense, and interagency cooperation in the face of hybrid threats.