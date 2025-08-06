Azernews.Az

Wednesday August 6 2025

Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues exceed forecast in first seven months of this year

6 August 2025 20:00 (UTC+04:00)
Positive dynamics were recorded in the execution of Azerbaijan’s state budget during the first seven months of 2025, with revenues surpassing forecasts, Azernews reports via the Ministry of Finance.

