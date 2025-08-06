Shahin Mustafayev to visit Iran for talks on joint border projects

6 August 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev will soon travel to Iran’s city of Astara to assess the progress of joint border infrastructure projects, Azernews reports via Iranian media.

Mustafayev met with Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzana Sadeghi, where both sides agreed to conduct a field survey of the projects. The discussion took place within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Iran Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation, which the two officials co-chair.

The meeting focused on enhancing economic and administrative cooperation, with particular emphasis on accelerating the implementation of border initiatives, including the construction of the Astara border terminal and border bridges.

During the upcoming visit, Mustafayev will review the current status of the projects, hold negotiations on overcoming potential challenges, and discuss broader economic cooperation between the two countries.