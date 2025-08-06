Azerbaijan improves UEFA ranking following Qarabag's victory

6 August 2025 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan has boosted its position in the UEFA rankings, Azernews reports.

This development came after FC Qarabag's victory over Shkendija from North Macedonia in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.

The Azerbaijani champions won the match 1-0 away, earning the country an extra 0.250 points in the UEFA standings.

Consequently, Azerbaijan's total points for the past five seasons now amount to 19.000.

Currently, Azerbaijan holds the 28th spot. Ukraine is ranked just ahead with 19.225 points, while Russia is in 29th place with 18.299 points.

The gap between Azerbaijan and Ukraine has decreased, partly due to Dynamo Kyiv's loss in the Champions League.

Kyiv was defeated 0-1 by Pafos from Cyprus in the first leg of the third qualifying round.

The UEFA Champions League is a continental tournament that brings together the best teams from Europe's top domestic leagues.

It is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football, attracting millions of fans around the world. Clubs from UEFA's member countries compete for the title, which is seen as the ultimate achievement for European club teams.

The format of the UEFA Champions League has evolved over time. The current structure includes several stages: Qualifying Rounds, Group Stage, Knockout Rounds and Final.