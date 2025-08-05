bp advances freshwater access for rural communities in Azerbaijan

5 August 2025 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

bp proudly announces the successful completion of the first phase of a vital water supply project in the Avaran community, located in the Gusar district, Azernews reports, citing the company.

This initiative is part of bp’s comprehensive water supply programme aimed at enhancing access to clean water in rural Azerbaijan. The project aligns with bp’s global commitment to reduce freshwater consumption in water-stressed areas by improving efficiency in its operations and partnering with local communities to replenish water resources.

The newly completed phase in Avaran features the construction of a state-of-the-art, membrane-covered water reservoir with a 10,000 m³ capacity, alongside a 2,000 m³ sludge sedimentation pool. A new 1.4 km pipeline has been installed to channel fresh water from the nearby Jagar Jibir water channel directly to the reservoir. Supporting infrastructure, including pumping and filtering stations, water tanks, and household connections, has also been established—directly benefiting 125 local households.

At the completion event, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s Vice President for the Caspian region, emphasized:

“We are delighted to provide the Avaran community with direct access to clean freshwater through this new water supply system. This project reflects our broader dedication to improving water security in rural areas and delivering tangible benefits for both people and ecosystems.”

Looking ahead, Aslanbayli added:

“Phase two is already underway and will extend water access to an additional 263 households. We are on track to complete this next phase by the end of 2025.”

The project, costing 810,390 AZN ($476,700), was implemented by the Regional Development Public Union (RIIB).

bp’s rural water supply programme in Azerbaijan: Overview

Launched in November 2023, bp’s water supply programme aims to reduce net freshwater use in stressed catchments by enhancing operational efficiency and partnering with local organizations to restore and sustain water resources. The programme, with a total budget of 5,265,556 AZN ($3,097,385), is expected to complete by April 2026.

Key components include:

1. Kahriz Restoration in Tovuz:

Restoring traditional underground water channels in the Tovuz district to support over 10,000 residents of Ashagi Gushchu village. This project, implemented by Puls-R, has a budget of 1,282,227 AZN ($754,251) and is expected to finish by December 2025.

2. Water supply projects in Goychay and Gusar:

Completed in June 2025, these projects improved water access for domestic and agricultural use. The Goychay project irrigates over 100 hectares, benefiting local farmers and the Ministry of Agriculture’s research institute. The Gusar project, including the Avaran community works, introduced a modern water system with reservoirs, pipelines, and household connections. Total combined investment for these projects is 2,388,130 AZN ($1,404,782).

3. Community-managed water systems:

Covering 15 projects across Kurdamir, Yevlakh, Goranboy, and Samukh districts, this initiative aims to provide safe drinking water, irrigation, and sanitation for about 10,000 people. Implemented by the public union Umid, with a budget of 1,595,200 AZN ($938,352), it launched in November 2023 and is slated for completion in April 2026. To date, 13 communities have benefitted, with two remaining on track for completion.

bp’s ongoing commitment to sustainable water management continues to bring lasting benefits to Azerbaijan’s rural communities, supporting both human development and ecosystem health.