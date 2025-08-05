Azerbaijan, US explore new prospects for economic cooperation

5 August 2025 17:04 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Chargé d'Affaires of the US Embassy in Azerbaijan Amy Carlon to discuss ways of strengthening bilateral economic ties, Azernews reports.

According to the ministry, the meeting highlighted Azerbaijan’s commitment to developing relations with the United States, noting broad opportunities for cooperation in trade, energy, investment, transport-transit, industry, and other sectors.

Both sides explored possibilities for realizing existing potential through joint initiatives, stressing the importance of projects aligned with mutual interests for fostering regional development.

The discussions also underscored Azerbaijan’s role as a strategic energy partner and a regional hub connecting Europe and Central Asia. The parties exchanged views on the prospects of the Middle Corridor and expanding partnerships across various areas of the economy.