Azerbaijan represented at X Forecast Forum in Germany

5 August 2025 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The X Forecast Forum, a prestigious international platform known for presenting contemporary artistic concepts and interdisciplinary experiments, has been held in Berlin, Germany, Azernews reports citing the Culture Ministry.

Supported by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Germany, tar player, vocalist, and performance artist Ibrahim Babayev represented Azerbaijan at the forum.

Ibrahim Babayev's project "MughaMutations," which combines the ancient mugham heritage with contemporary media and performing arts, was selected from thousands of applications.

Under the mentorship of vocalist and performance artist Elaine Mitchener from the United Kingdom, the project became one of the three finalists.

As part of the forum, the "MughaMutations" project was presented on the stage of Berlin's "Radialsystem" and received great interest.

The visual concept of the project was created by media artist Teymur Amirkhan, and the curatorship was handled by Konul Rafiyeva.