Apple and Synchrony unveil groundbreaking neural interface

5 August 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

American tech giants Apple and Synchron have showcased an impressive demonstration of a revolutionary neural interface that enables users to control electronic devices through mental commands, Azernews reports.

In May, the two companies announced the development of the Stentrode implant, designed for individuals with severe motor impairments. This groundbreaking chip, equipped with 16 highly sensitive electrodes, can read neural signals from the brain and translate them into commands for electronic devices.

On August 4, a video was posted on Synchron's official YouTube channel, highlighting the real-world capabilities of this technology. The video features Mark Jackson, a man completely paralyzed by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Thanks to the Stentrode implant, Jackson was able to control an iPad without using his hands. The video clearly shows him typing messages, sending texts, and launching various apps—all using only the power of his mind.

Synchron representatives have called their creation a revolutionary brain-computer interface. Notably, the technology is compatible with a wide range of Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even the latest Vision Pro.

According to 9to5Mac, by May of this year, ten participants in the Apple and Synchron research program had received implants. The clinical trials have received official approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

What’s particularly exciting about this development is its potential to not only help those with severe disabilities but also pave the way for future advancements in augmented reality and direct brain-to-device communication. Experts believe that in the near future, such technologies could redefine how we interact with digital devices, potentially even allowing for telepathic communication with machines.