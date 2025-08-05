Old City Museum Center holds first Scientific Council meeting [PHOTOS]

5 August 2025 17:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The first meeting of the Scientific Council under the Old City Museum Center (Icherisheher Museum Center) has been held at the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, Azernews reports.

The Scientific Council was established with the aim of organizing the museum's scientific-exhibition, research, restoration, and methodological activities in a systematic manner, applying scientific approaches, and improving the quality of management.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration Rufat Mahmud stated that the establishment of the Scientific Council is an important step in terms of preserving historical and cultural heritage.

He provided information about the museumification of historical monuments in Icherisheher, the Smart Reserve project, digital monitoring systems, and global tasks being implemented for the protection of natural and cultural heritage.

It was noted that scientific activity is not only academic in nature but also significant in terms of tourism and public awareness.

The meeting was attended by representatives from the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) and leading scientific and museum institutions of the country, including director of the Institute of History and Ethnology, Professor Karim Shukurov; director of the Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, Associate Professor Farhad Guliyev; director of the Center for Scientific Restoration of Museum Treasures and Memorabilia, Zarifa Malikova; director of the Icherisheher Museum Center, Azada Huseynova, who all delivered speeches.

During the event, the future directions of the Scientific Council's activities, the scientific basis of exhibitions, publications, and research projects were discussed.

The Old City Museum Center is dedicated to researching and showcasing the architecture, daily life, and cultural heritage associated with key historical landmarks such as the Shirvanshahs' Palace, the Maiden Tower, ancient mosques and bathhouses, including the Beyler Mosque and the Sirataghli Religious-Architectural Complex, the Baku Khans' Palace, and the Gala village.

The museum collects, preserves, and promotes materials related to these cultural monuments and hosts international events such as conferences, symposiums, themed gatherings, and theatrical performances within the monument complexes.

The museum's collection includes a wide range of materials such as photographic negatives, applied art pieces, coins, rare books, documents, photographs, graphic works, and archaeological artifacts.

The Old City Museum Center was officially established by Decree No. 558 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan on December 22, 2018.

The center regularly organizes both permanent and traveling exhibitions, as well as presentations that utilize modern technology and equipment.