Court hears extensive victim testimonies in trial of Ruben Vardanyan [PHOTOS]

5 August 2025 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan — accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, and numerous other grave offenses — continued on August 5 at the Baku Military Court, Azernews reports.

The hearing, chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev with judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samedova), was held in an open session. Vardanyan was provided with an interpreter in Russian, the language he understands, and a lawyer of his choice. Before the testimonies began, Judge Agayev informed the victims and their legal heirs, who were participating for the first time, of their rights and obligations under Azerbaijani law.

A series of emotional testimonies were delivered by relatives of those killed and by survivors injured during attacks by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal armed groups during and after the 44-day Patriotic War.

Abdulaga Sadikhov, father of victim Shamistan Sadikhov, testified that his son was killed as a result of enemy fire. Bakhtiyar Melikov, father of Vusal Melikov, stated that his son was killed in Lachin under similar circumstances. Sadig Maharramov, father of Javad Maharramov, described his son’s death in Aghdara, while Javanshir Yunusov recounted how his son Eltun Yunusov was killed in Khojavend.

Multiple victims gave accounts of being wounded in shell and mortar explosions, mine blasts, and targeted fire:

Mammad Gayibov was injured in a shell explosion in which three others — Rahib Shikhiyev, Elmin Eyvazov, and Shahrat Gasimov — were also wounded.

Ali Heydarov and Sabutay Agabagirov were injured in Agdam.

Farid Aslanov sustained injuries in Khojaly.

Jamal Hamidov was wounded by mortar fire in Lachin.

Habil Ganbarov suffered injuries in Khojavend, alongside Murad Mustafayev.

Afig Suleymanov lost mobility due to a mine explosion.

Suleyman Garayev was injured in Lachin.

Kenan Ahadov, while driving in Aghdam, was wounded by a mine blast along with four others in his vehicle. Rashad Haziyev, one of the passengers, confirmed the incident’s severity.

Shahriyar Zarbaliyev recounted being wounded in Khojaly together with Emil Nabiyev and Rovshan Azimli.

Abdulla Hajiyev and Sadiq Hamidov were wounded in separate attacks in Aghdara and Agdam.

The witnesses’ statements detailed the extensive civilian harm caused by Armenian forces’ continued use of heavy weaponry, mines, and targeted attacks even after main combat operations had ceased.

The court scheduled the next hearing for August 12.

Ruben Vardanyan faces an extensive list of charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including:

Articles 100.1 & 100.2 – planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression

107, 109, 110, 112, 113 – deportation, persecution, enforced disappearance, unlawful deprivation of liberty, and torture

114.1 & 115.2 – mercenary activities and violations of the laws and customs of war

116 series – violations of international humanitarian law during armed conflict

120 series & 29.120 series – intentional murder and attempted intentional murder

192.3.1, 214 series, 214-1 – illegal entrepreneurship, terrorism, and financing terrorism

218.1, 218.2, 228.3 – creation of a criminal association and illegal arms possession

270-1 series, 278.1, 279 series, 318.2 – acts threatening aviation safety, forcible seizure or retention of power, creation of illegal armed formations, and illegal border crossing

Vardanyan, a former senior figure in the separatist regime in Garabagh, is accused of directly participating in and financing military and terrorist activities that resulted in the deaths and injuries of Azerbaijani civilians and servicemen, as well as widespread destruction of property and infrastructure.