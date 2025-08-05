Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan’s industrial parks save firms ₼520mln through tax incentives

5 August 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)
A total of 1,746 confirmation certificates have been issued to entrepreneurs operating in industrial parks managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA), including 144 issued during the first half of 2025, the Agency told Azernews.

