Air Arabia boosts flights to Baku amid growing regional demand

5 August 2025 17:14 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The United Arab Emirates’ low-cost carrier Air Arabia has announced an increase in flight frequencies from Abu Dhabi to the capitals of Azerbaijan and Georgia — Baku and Tbilisi, Azernews reports.

According to CEO Adel Al Ali, the airline now operates six weekly direct flights between Zayed International Airport and Baku's Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The updated schedule includes departures every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Starting August 7, Air Arabia will also increase its services to Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, to eight times a week. Notably, the airline will operate two evening flights on Fridays, enhancing connectivity between Abu Dhabi and Tbilisi.

Adel Al Ali emphasized that the decision reflects Air Arabia’s commitment to expanding its regional network and meeting growing demand. “These two cities remain popular with residents and visitors to the UAE. The improved schedules will not only strengthen travel and tourism connections but also offer a more convenient and accessible travel experience,” he said.