Azerbaijan builds food security through regional transport links
By aligning its food import strategy with long-term national interests, Azerbaijan is taking confident steps toward ensuring its food security and economic independence. The recent decline in wheat imports from the Russian Federation, replaced by a sharp rise in grain shipments from brotherly Kazakhstan, is not merely a change in trade routes—it is the reflection of a conscious, well-calculated policy direction grounded in sovereignty, strategic depth, and regional cooperation.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!