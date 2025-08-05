Japan to build billion-dollar warships for Australia

5 August 2025 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

Japan is set to secure a historic contract worth 10 billion Australian dollars (approximately $6.5 billion) for the construction of warships for Australia. This deal marks Tokyo’s largest defense contract since the lifting of Japan’s ban on military exports in 2014, Azernews reports.

