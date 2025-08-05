Japan and South Korea hit record-breaking heat wave

5 August 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A record-breaking temperature of 41.8°C was recorded on Tuesday in the mountainous region of Gunma, located on the Japanese island of Honshu, which is not exposed to sea breezes, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

This new record surpasses the previous high of 41.2°C, according to Japan’s Meteorological Agency. In response, the government has urged citizens to take precautions against heat-related illnesses, such as properly using air conditioning and staying hydrated.

The Meteorological Agency reported that the high-pressure system causing this extreme heat will continue to influence the main island of Honshu, bringing more sunny and hot weather in the coming days. On Monday, the Komatsu area in Ishikawa Prefecture recorded a high of 40.3°C, marking one of the hottest days of the summer. Meanwhile, temperatures reached 37°C in central Tokyo, as well as in the cities of Otsu, Takamatsu, Okayama, and Oita. Severe heat warnings have been issued for 44 out of Japan’s 47 prefectures. Authorities have advised residents to stay indoors, use air conditioning, drink plenty of fluids, and avoid outdoor activities during peak heat hours.

In South Korea, which is typically known for its cool summers, record-breaking temperatures were also reported. The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) confirmed on Tuesday that the country is experiencing its second hottest July on record, driven by intense heatwaves and tropical nights.

According to Yonhap News Agency, citing the Korean Meteorological Service, the average temperature in South Korea in July reached 27.1°C, slightly below the record high of 27.7°C set in July 1994. The country experienced 14.5 days of heatwaves above 33°C in July, the third-highest number on record, following 17.7 days in 1994 and 15.4 days in 2018. Additionally, South Korea recorded 6.7 tropical nights last month, placing it fourth on the all-time list for the number of tropical nights.

The intense heat that began in early July was fueled by an unusually strong high-pressure system in the North Pacific Ocean. This system was further intensified by the influence of Tibetan high pressure, a phenomenon typically linked to heatwaves in East Asia. As global temperatures continue to rise, such extreme weather events are becoming increasingly common, sparking concerns about the long-term impacts on both human health and the environment.