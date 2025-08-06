Azerbaijan's crude steel output falls 21.4% in first half of this year

6 August 2025 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

In the first six months of 2025, Azerbaijan produced 145,600 tons of crude steel, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

This figure marks a decrease of 39,600 tons, or 21.4%, compared to the same period in 2024.

As of July 1, the country’s inventory of finished steel products stood at 8,100 tons.

During the same period, Azerbaijan also produced 172,700 tons of rebar (reinforcing steel), which is 22,300 tons or 11.4% less than in the first half of the previous year. Finished product inventory for rebar amounted to 35,500 tons as of July 1.

Additionally, in January–June 2025, the total output in Azerbaijan’s metallurgy and fabricated metal products sectors reached 594.7 million manats.

Compared to the same period in 2024, production in the metallurgy sector declined by 12.4%, while the output of fabricated metal products fell by 3.6%.