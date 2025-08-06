Google considers buying Korean satellite images with blurred sensitive sites

6 August 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Google is exploring the option to purchase Korean satellite imagery, with sensitive sites pre-blurred, in a move to address national security concerns and potentially ease the restrictions on high-resolution map exports, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

"Our mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful," Google stated in a blog post. "Google Maps is one of our key products that embodies this philosophy, assisting users in navigating and discovering their surroundings with ease."

The statement comes as the South Korean government is set to decide whether to grant Google permission to export high-resolution map data for use on its global platform—an ongoing and sensitive issue deeply intertwined with national security and digital sovereignty.

Google clarified that it has not requested access to 1:1,000-scale high-precision maps, which South Korea classifies as sensitive due to security concerns. Instead, the company seeks permission to use 1:5,000-scale national base maps, which have already undergone government security clearance and are currently used by SK Telecom's T Map Mobility.

"Every year, over 10 million foreign visitors come to Korea, and the absence of detailed, turn-by-turn directions on Google Maps has created significant inconvenience for travelers," the company explained. "We are working in close collaboration with the Korean government to find a resolution to this issue."

On the topic of satellite imagery, Google emphasized that its map data is sourced from multiple commercial satellite providers, with the images being publicly available and traceable. "To ensure the protection of sensitive facilities in Korea, the most reliable approach is to apply blurring directly to the original satellite images," Google noted. "Blurring the images within Google Maps alone would not suffice, as the original, unaltered images could still expose critical details."

This move could signal a shift in how tech giants navigate the complex intersection of privacy, security, and global connectivity. By balancing transparency with national security needs, Google is actively working to reconcile these competing interests while advancing its platform to meet global user demands.