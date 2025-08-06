6 August 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In an effort to foster a healthier relationship between users and ChatGPT, the developers have introduced a new feature designed to remind users to take breaks during extended interactions. Soft pop-up prompts will appear in chat rooms, requiring users to click on them in order to continue their conversation with the AI, Azernews reports.

This update comes in response to concerns about the potential risks of prolonged use of AI, especially in cases where ChatGPT has provided factually incorrect or potentially harmful responses. The development team acknowledged these shortcomings and committed to making the chatbot more mindful and responsible in its interactions.

Instead of offering direct answers, ChatGPT will now encourage users to think critically about their questions, help them explore different perspectives, and assess the pros and cons of different situations. The goal is to promote deeper, more thoughtful conversations while minimizing the risk of misunderstandings or misleading information.

Originally, the developers aimed to make ChatGPT an engaging and helpful assistant. However, feedback revealed that this approach led to a "sycophantic" AI that tended to overly agree with users, which eventually caused frustration. The new update is designed to help users step back and evaluate the conversation more objectively, ensuring that the AI provides thoughtful, balanced responses.

In other exciting news, ChatGPT recently demonstrated its capabilities by successfully controlling a spaceship. When tasked with providing recommendations for orientation and maneuvering, the program proved effective, further showcasing the vast potential of AI in complex, real-world applications.

This shift towards more thoughtful, health-conscious AI interactions marks an important step in ensuring that these technologies serve users in a balanced, beneficial way, while also promoting their well-being.