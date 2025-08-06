Four Azerbaijani servicemen injured in mine explosion in Kalbajar region
On August 5, at approximately 19:05, a military truck carrying out a security mission in the Kalbajar region struck a mine planted by Armenian armed forces, Azernews reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
According to the report by the Ministry, four Azerbaijani servicemen were injured in the explosion and promptly evacuated to a nearby medical facility. Authorities confirmed that their lives are not in danger.
An official investigation into the incident is currently underway.
