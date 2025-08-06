Mountain and ski tourism to be developed in Karabakh and Balakan regions

6 August 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan is set to expand its tourism sector by developing mountain and ski tourism in the Garabagh region and the northwestern district of Balakan, Azernews reports, citing the State Tourism Agency.

The initiative marks a significant step toward diversifying Azerbaijan’s tourism offerings and tapping into the country's natural mountainous landscapes, which are particularly well-suited for winter sports and eco-tourism. As part of this strategic move, preparatory work has already begun.

To ensure the successful planning and implementation of the project, the State Tourism Agency has engaged Spain’s renowned consulting firm “NEUGEST 1957” to provide expert guidance. The consultancy will assist in assessing the potential of the selected regions, drafting feasibility studies, and designing infrastructure and tourism development plans tailored to international standards.

The Garabagh region, recently reintegrated under full Azerbaijani control, is known for its stunning mountainous terrain and rich natural beauty. Its development as a ski and mountain tourism hub is also expected to contribute to the economic revitalization of the area, creating jobs and attracting domestic and foreign investment. Likewise, Balakan—bordering Georgia and nestled in the Greater Caucasus mountains—is already recognized for its pristine environment and traditional villages, making it a promising location for sustainable tourism initiatives.

Officials believe that the project will not only enhance Azerbaijan’s tourism competitiveness in the region but also promote year-round tourism opportunities beyond the traditional summer season. With proper infrastructure, international expertise, and strategic vision, Garabagh and Balakan could emerge as key destinations for both local and international winter sports enthusiasts.

This initiative aligns with Azerbaijan’s broader national tourism strategy to boost non-oil sectors and foster regional development through sustainable and inclusive tourism practices.