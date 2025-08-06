National taekwondo fighter to give master class in United States

6 August 2025 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov is set to lead a master class in the United States, Azernews reports.

The silver medalist from the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics and European champion has been officially invited to participate as a special guest and instructor at the Miami 2025 International Taekwondo Camp.

During the event, he will hold masterclasses and share his expertise with attendees. The camp is scheduled for August 30-31.

Gashim Magomedov is a prominent taekwondo athlete known for his achievements across various international competitions.

He earned a bronze medal at the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games held in Konya, Turkey. In 2023, Magomedov continued to showcase his talent by securing a bronze medal at the European Games in Poland in the Men's 58 kg category in June.

Later that year, he claimed bronze at the Qatar International Taekwondo Open in Doha in October. In November, he achieved gold at the Balkan Cup 2023 in the 63 kg division.

Magomedov also won the Grand Slam Champions Series held in Wuxi, China, in December 2023.

He also secured a bronze medal at the 2024 European Taekwondo Championships in the Men's 58 kg category.

Magomedov participated in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, where he advanced to the final match but was only able to earn the silver medal after suffering a serious injury in the first round.

Taekwondo is one of the most popular sports in the country. The Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation has trained many prominent athletes since its foundation in 1992.

In 2018, Radik Isayev (80 kg) was crowned European Champion for the second time in his career.

Another national taekwondo fighter Milad Beigi Harchegani (80 kg) became the world taekwondo champion in 2019.

In 2021, Azerbaijani female taekwondo athlete Minaya Akbarova claimed a bronze medal at the European Taekwondo Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. She won the bronze medal in the 46 kg weight class.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani taekwondo team won five medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The taekwondo fighters won one gold, two silver, and two bronze in Konya, Turkiye.

The medals came from Farida Azizova (gold medal), Javad Aghayev, Minaya Akbarova (silver medals), Hashim Mahammadov, and Patimat Abakarova (bronze).

In total, Azerbaijani sportsmen captured 99 medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games, including 29 gold, 36 silver, and 34 bronze.

At the Paris 2024 Olympics, taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) and boxer Alfonso Dominguez (92 kg) enriched the country's medal haul with silver medals.

The national team secured a total of seven medals, including two gold, two silver and three bronze.