ADA University concludes first phase of AI and Innovation training in Ganja [PHOTOS]

6 August 2025 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

On August 2, the first stage of the “Creativity, Innovation and Entrepreneurship” project concluded in Ganja. The initiative, launched in June 2025 by ADA University with financial support from the ADA University Foundation and Pasha Holding, aims to empower regional youth with modern skills, Azernews reports.

The project’s main goal is to boost digital and artificial intelligence (AI) literacy among young people in Azerbaijan’s regions, unlock their creative potential, develop entrepreneurial abilities, and enhance their employability and competitiveness in the labor market.

Following a staged selection process, 45 students from various universities in Ganja were chosen for the training program, which is currently offered in two tracks — the fundamentals of AI and the use of AI in art (AI4Art). The AI4Art direction is supported by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and the Center for the Development of Cultural and Creative Industries.

Participants also benefit from additional opportunities, including English language courses for those with weaker language skills, as well as mathematics and logic lessons to prepare for AI studies. This approach allows students with limited technical backgrounds but strong potential to advance in the program.

Beyond academic lessons, the project incorporates seminars to build social skills, mentoring opportunities, industrial experience, and social responsibility activities. These elements are designed to ensure a comprehensive and systematic approach to youth development.

Trainings are held in a hybrid format — in person at the Mir Jalal Pashayev Museum in Ganja and the Ganja STEAM Center under the Physics, Mathematics, and Informatics Lyceum, alongside simultaneous online sessions.

A new selection stage is scheduled to be announced in September.

The initiative aligns with the “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development” document signed by the President of Azerbaijan, as well as ADA University’s forthcoming 2025–2030 Strategic Plan, and serves to expand access to modern education and nurture a new generation of creative and innovative youth.