Cultural event honoring Western Azerbaijan's heritage held in Baku [PHOTOS]

Magnificent concert and exhibition themed "Traces of our History in Western Azerbaijan" has been arranged at Heydar Aliyev Park in Khatai district, Azernews reports.

Co-organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Baku City Main Department of Culture, Khatai District Executive Power and the Azerbaijan Union of Ashugs, the event was attended by deputies of the Azerbaijani Parliament, families of martyrs, representatives of the district community, residents of the district, cadets and officers of the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute, as well as talented artists.

The event began with a minute of silence in memory of the heroes who lost their lives for the sake of the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty and the playing of the Azerbaijan National Anthem.

In their remarks, the head of the Khatai District Executive Power, Rafig Guluyev, deputies of the Azerbaijani Parliament Hikmat Babaoglu, Vugar Iskandarov, Vugar Rahimzade and Parvana Valiyeva stressed that the compatriots from Western Azerbaijan were subjected to deportation and ethnic cleansing from their ancestral lands, and that the return to those lands is an internationally recognized fundamental right of more than 300,000 Western Azerbaijanis.

This right is enshrined in all UN documents. The compatriots who were expelled from the lands they built and lived in should return to those territories peacefully.

The speakers pointed out that Garabagh and East Zangazur, which had been occupied for many years, were liberated thanks to the determination and principle of President Ilham Aliyev, and that a phased migration process is currently underway to those territories, and they expressed their belief that the annexation of Western Azerbaijan will soon end, and that every Azerbaijani will have the right to travel and live in those historical lands.

The event continued with an artistic segment, during which sweets, carpets, and kelaghays representing the culture of Western Azerbaijan were showcased.