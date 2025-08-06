Azerbaijani culture showcased at UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries [PHOTOS]

6 August 2025 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Special cultural program "Days of Azerbaijan" has been presented at Avaza National Tourist Zone in Turkmenistan on the sidelines of third United Nations Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, Azernews reports.

At the event, the international audience is introduced to Azerbaijan's rich culture, historical heritage and traditions.

In the Azerbaijani pavilion, visitors can explore books, carpets, kelaghayi (traditional silk headscarves), samples of applied arts, and handmade items that reflect ancient artisanal traditions.

An open-air art exhibition "Pearls of Azerbaijan's National Heritage" showcases carpets from the collection of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, as well as examples of inlay work and jewelry.

The exhibition also features master classes in carpet weaving, shebeke (stained-glass art), jewelry making, and kelaghayi production.

Azerbaijan's traditional dishes and sweets are presented in the culinary zone.

A gala concert took place as part of the conference's opening ceremony.

The event program also includes a grand concert program on August 6, timed to Azerbaijan's National Day, and the final concert featuring masters of Azerbaijani art on August 8.

Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) are locked out: with no direct territorial access to the sea, they struggle with international trade, connectivity, and economic development.

Cut off from the global marketplace and without the means to develop adequate transport and logistics infrastructure, landlocked developing countries face unique and significant challenges in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries opens an opportunity to explore meaningful partnerships to unlock the potential of landlocked developing countries.

Innovative solutions, strategic partnerships, and increased investment can help to address these challenges and unlock the full potential of these nations.

By supporting these countries, we can help to build a more equitable and prosperous future for all.