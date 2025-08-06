Azernews.Az

Wednesday August 6 2025

Azerbaijan reveals investment made in residential construction in H1 2025

6 August 2025 15:44 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals investment made in residential construction in H1 2025
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan allocated 1.3 billion manats from capital investments toward the construction of residential buildings, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee. Overall, a total of...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more