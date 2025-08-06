Boxing team gear up for CIS Games with intensive training camp [PHOTOS]

6 August 2025 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani national team consisting of junior male and female boxers has started a training camp, Azernews reports. The preparation is being held at the Baku Boxing Center.

The country's strongest athletes have been called up for the camp. The training sessions are primarily focused on tactical and technical preparation.

The boys' national team, coached by Vagif Kazimov, will continue their preparation in the capital until August 15. After that, the team will head abroad for the next stage of the camp. Meanwhile, the girls' team, coached by Ilkin Aghayev, will continue training in Baku.

The camp is part of the preparation for the 3rd CIS Games, which will be held in Azerbaijan.

The 3rd CIS Games are scheduled to take place from September 28 to October 8 across seven Azerbaijani cities, including Ganja, Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, and Khankendi. The competitions will be hosted at 12 different sports venues.

Athletes and official representatives from CIS member countries, along with guests, are expected to attend the Games.

A total of 246 medal sets will be awarded across 23 sports disciplines. Swimming will offer the highest number of medals, with 40 sets available. Winners and the most valuable players (MVPs) will also be recognised in team sports such as football, volleyball, 3x3 basketball, and chovgan.

Azerbaijan will have the largest delegation with 349 athletes. Other participating countries and their athlete numbers include Russia (263), Kazakhstan (259), Uzbekistan (257), Belarus (255), Tajikistan (202), Turkmenistan (170), and Kyrgyzstan (85). In total, 1,846 athletes are expected from these eight countries.

The CIS Games aim to preserve the cultural and sporting heritage of the CIS member states, promote their popularity and development on the international stage, encourage a healthy lifestyle, foster positive physical and moral qualities among youth, cultivate patriotism, and develop respect for history and folk traditions.

The Games seek to enhance athletes' sports skills and experience through international competition.